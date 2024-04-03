Temple Bar (LON:TMPL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $243.28

Shares of Temple Bar (LON:TMPL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 243.28 ($3.05) and last traded at GBX 243.28 ($3.05), with a volume of 905752 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 242 ($3.04).

Temple Bar Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The firm has a market cap of £701.67 million, a PE ratio of 1,512.50 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 233.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 233.16.

Temple Bar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Temple Bar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,250.00%.

About Temple Bar

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by RWC Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, which are constituents of the FTSE 350 Index.

