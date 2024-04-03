Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.85

Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.85 and last traded at $11.69, with a volume of 1658912 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on MNMD. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Trading Up 18.7 %

The company has a market cap of $821.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.38.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.11). Analysts forecast that Mind Medicine will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Mind Medicine (MindMed)

In related news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 16,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $156,930.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 580,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,919. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mind Medicine (MindMed) news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 16,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $156,930.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,919. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $62,491.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,452 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,294. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNMD. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 36,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 6.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 40.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. 27.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

Featured Articles

