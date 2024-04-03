Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Shares Down 2.7%

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) dropped 2.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.20 and last traded at $14.27. Approximately 19,376 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 718,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.66.

CMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Compass Minerals International from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Loop Capital downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Compass Minerals International from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Compass Minerals International from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.40.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.19). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 4.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $341.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.84 million. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -41.10%.

In other news, Director Joseph E. Reece acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.24 per share, with a total value of $106,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMP. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 156.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the first quarter worth $64,000. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

