Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Lowers Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, hitting $140.82. 570,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,068,365. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.46. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.33 and a 1 year high of $154.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.31%.

A number of research analysts have commented on DLR shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.00.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

