AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Stock Price Down 3.2%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.96 and last traded at $3.00. Approximately 3,446,095 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 14,789,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMC shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $6.35.

AMC Entertainment Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $810.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.34.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. On average, analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AMC Entertainment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,270,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,413,000 after buying an additional 1,682,299 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,393,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,012,000 after purchasing an additional 107,221 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,438,000 after acquiring an additional 207,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 0.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,512,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,455,000 after acquiring an additional 15,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

