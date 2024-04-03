Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Trading Down 3.6%

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.43 and last traded at $2.43. 91,988 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,625,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLNE. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clean Energy Fuels currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.80.

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.37.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 23.40% and a negative return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $106.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 48.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 21,391 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 848,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 40,120 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 83,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 29,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,272,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,745,000 after acquiring an additional 115,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

