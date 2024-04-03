Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Trading Down 5%

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.44 and last traded at $17.58. 157,031 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 755,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Trading Down 1.8 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.25. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $241.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.80%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 423.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 23.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,124,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,577,000 after acquiring an additional 601,826 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,936,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,223,000 after acquiring an additional 46,683 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,228,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,381,000 after acquiring an additional 345,550 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,327,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,114,000 after acquiring an additional 35,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1.9% in the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,324,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,294,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

