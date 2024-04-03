Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Trading 3.8% Higher

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) was up 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.04 and last traded at $6.04. Approximately 55,671 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 473,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised Custom Truck One Source from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Get Custom Truck One Source alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CTOS

Custom Truck One Source Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.08.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $521.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.69 million. Custom Truck One Source had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Custom Truck One Source

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,413,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,299,000 after buying an additional 156,010 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 602.0% during the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 22,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Custom Truck One Source

(Get Free Report)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.