Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Trading 4.4% Higher

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.83 and last traded at $8.72. Approximately 3,224,326 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 8,305,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CGC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Canopy Growth to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Canopy Growth from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Canopy Growth Trading Up 8.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $821.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($1.34). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 73.48% and a negative net margin of 326.75%. The business had revenue of $57.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canopy Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Canopy Growth by 171.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 13,947 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Canopy Growth by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 484,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 116,219 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter worth $18,140,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Canopy Growth by 197.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 43,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 28,666 shares during the last quarter. 3.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canopy Growth

(Get Free Report)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

