EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Shares Up 3.9%

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.35 and last traded at $5.35. Approximately 1,593 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 42,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of EVE in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 0.47.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts predict that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in EVE during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in EVE during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in EVE during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in EVE during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in EVE by 541.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 8,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

