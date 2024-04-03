Short Interest in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Expands By 6.7%

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 570,900 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the February 29th total of 535,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credicorp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 3.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Credicorp by 2.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Credicorp Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BAP traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.13. 54,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.08. Credicorp has a 52 week low of $116.42 and a 52 week high of $179.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The bank reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.02). Credicorp had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. On average, analysts predict that Credicorp will post 18.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Credicorp from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Credicorp from $192.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAP

About Credicorp

(Get Free Report)

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.