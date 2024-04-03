Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Short Interest Update

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 733,100 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the February 29th total of 683,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total value of $4,790,220.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at $53,870,779.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total value of $4,790,220.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,870,779.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher W. Brandt sold 3,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,927.84, for a total value of $9,219,768.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,071,093.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,793 shares of company stock worth $18,321,152 over the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,707,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,191,334,000 after buying an additional 23,151 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,125,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,575,057,000 after buying an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,085,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,321,298,000 after purchasing an additional 42,257 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $963,779,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 509,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $934,147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,677 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,284.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,566.37.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG traded down $21.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,880.51. 88,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,904. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $1,664.71 and a 52-week high of $3,023.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,663.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,296.60. The firm has a market cap of $78.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.28.

Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are set to split on Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 53.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

