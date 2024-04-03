Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 2,805 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,805 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $14,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Down 0.8 %

ACN traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $333.90. 667,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,279,485. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $367.29 and its 200 day moving average is $341.25. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $261.68 and a 52 week high of $387.51.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.78%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total transaction of $1,119,118.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,957.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.77, for a total transaction of $316,376.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,862,494.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total transaction of $1,119,118.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,957.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $11,146,998 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on ACN shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $363.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price (down from $400.00) on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Redburn Atlantic lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $363.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.00.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

