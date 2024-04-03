Smog Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.26 Million (SMOG)

Smog (SMOG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Smog has a total market capitalization of $155.90 million and $1.26 million worth of Smog was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smog token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000307 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Smog has traded up 13.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Smog alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Smog Token Profile

Smog’s launch date was February 6th, 2024. Smog’s total supply is 1,399,999,968 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,000,000 tokens. The official website for Smog is smogtoken.com/en. Smog’s official Twitter account is @smogtoken.

Buying and Selling Smog

According to CryptoCompare, “Smog (SMOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Smog has a current supply of 1,399,999,968 with 778,999,968 in circulation. The last known price of Smog is 0.19524819 USD and is up 0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $1,287,039.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smogtoken.com/en.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smog directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smog should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smog using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smog and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.