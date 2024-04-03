Steem (STEEM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $11.57 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000446 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a market cap of $134.91 million and approximately $11.57 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Steem has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65,915.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $580.92 or 0.00881048 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $98.57 or 0.00149500 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00009139 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00046351 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.99 or 0.00192593 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.63 or 0.00051005 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.48 or 0.00138744 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 459,048,215 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

