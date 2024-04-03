IOTA Price Hits $0.30 on Exchanges (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000456 BTC on major exchanges. IOTA has a total market cap of $965.76 million and $21.23 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IOTA alerts:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00002833 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,210,367,601 coins. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.