SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $76,327,000. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 31,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 9,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 12,587,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,107,000 after purchasing an additional 322,362 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $35.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,417,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,242,262. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $35.93. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.70 and a 200-day moving average of $32.99.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

