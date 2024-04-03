Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Has $687,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.12% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 2,044,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,783,000 after buying an additional 144,465 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 729,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,286,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 456,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,272,000 after buying an additional 72,142 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,556,000. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 379,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,839,000 after buying an additional 18,427 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Performance

JPIE stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.21. 74,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,146. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.99. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 1-year low of $43.72 and a 1-year high of $46.05.

JPMorgan Income ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Income ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2361 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.