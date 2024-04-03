Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Sells 496 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,473,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,917,000 after acquiring an additional 78,185 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Roku by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,441,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363,754 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,503,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,986,000 after acquiring an additional 622,746 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Roku by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Roku by 772.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,771,000 after buying an additional 2,486,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $272,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $272,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 4,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $271,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,338 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,024 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Roku from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Roku from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Roku Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,135,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,074,301. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.80 and its 200-day moving average is $79.91. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.62 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.66.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.10. Roku had a negative net margin of 20.36% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. The firm had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.70) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

