Vanderbilt University Has $2.49 Million Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Vanderbilt University decreased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Prologis comprises approximately 0.6% of Vanderbilt University’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Vanderbilt University’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Prologis by 966.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Up 0.6 %

PLD stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $126.39. 832,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,078,397. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.61 and its 200-day moving average is $121.85. The company has a market cap of $116.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Prologis from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Prologis

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.