Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Trims Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $779,000. LVZ Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 14,623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Price Performance

General Dynamics stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $289.16. 346,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,474. The company has a market capitalization of $79.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.68. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $292.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $273.24 and a 200 day moving average of $253.86.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Dynamics

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at $204,569,860.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.