Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Decreases Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 155,164 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,529,000 after buying an additional 36,393 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in PayPal by 1,194.4% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,323,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,853,309. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $77.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $69.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Argus lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.47.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

