Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $1.41 Million Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $759,531,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,038,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,350 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 168,772.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $427,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,852 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,300,710,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 27,076.5% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 653,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $211,396,000 after purchasing an additional 650,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,907 shares of company stock worth $15,080,021. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS traded up $4.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $414.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,931. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.36 and a 1-year high of $419.20. The stock has a market cap of $134.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $391.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $421.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $411.10.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

