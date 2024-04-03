Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by BetterWealth LLC

BetterWealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. BetterWealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $28.83 on Wednesday, reaching $1,367.59. 511,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,024,101. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $601.29 and a one year high of $1,438.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.77 billion, a PE ratio of 49.62, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,282.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,078.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.83 EPS. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVGO. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Summit Insights raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,230.18.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total transaction of $3,297,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,957,296.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total value of $3,297,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,957,296.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,310 shares of company stock worth $29,405,117. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

