Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 851 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Netflix by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 45,100 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $21,958,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Netflix by 202.9% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,060 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,415 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $505,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total transaction of $148,454.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,575,476.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total transaction of $148,454.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $17,575,476.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,091.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 268,335 shares of company stock valued at $151,619,811. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Netflix from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. DZ Bank raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.18.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $12.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $626.97. The company had a trading volume of 779,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,413,909. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $315.62 and a 1-year high of $634.39. The company has a market capitalization of $271.33 billion, a PE ratio of 51.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $591.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $493.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

