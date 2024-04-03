StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $354,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,484 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,760 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 10,988 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,115,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.84. The company had a trading volume of 760,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,882,344. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.25. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.14.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Target’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Target from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Gordon Haskett raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Target from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.12.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

