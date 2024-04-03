Trust Point Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,522 Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth $37,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,709. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at $100,050.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE KMB traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.45. 608,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,107,137. The company has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $147.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 260.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.27.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

