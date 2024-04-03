Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Sells 77 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lessened its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VXF. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXF stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.09. 148,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,577. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $176.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.99.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

