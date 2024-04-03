Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 2,619 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,619 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $365,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $340,000. Iowa State Bank lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 40,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,242 shares of company stock worth $1,423,646 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.8 %

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.52. 1,860,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,437,959. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.37 and a twelve month high of $87.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.19.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Truist Financial cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.36.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

