Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Sells 1,307 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.22. 4,170,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,569,362. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.25. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $47.48 and a 52-week high of $61.69.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

