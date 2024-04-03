Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.0% of Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 103,894.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,518,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,514,868,000 after buying an additional 345,185,954 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,424,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090,382 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,762,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,780,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,589 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $62.95. The stock had a trading volume of 580,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,426. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.21 and a 52-week high of $63.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.10.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

