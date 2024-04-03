iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 958 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 2.1% of Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGG. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after buying an additional 13,829 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,793,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,855,654. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $100.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.65 and its 200-day moving average is $96.43.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

