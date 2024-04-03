iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Holdings Raised by Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 4.2% of Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 7,905 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.78. 26,703,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,499,176. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.42 and a 52-week high of $108.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.04 and its 200 day moving average is $92.42.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3124 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.