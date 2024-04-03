BMO Capital Markets Boosts Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target to $75.00

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Monday, March 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.07.

PLAY traded up $7.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,054,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,486. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52 week low of $31.65 and a 52 week high of $69.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.26.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $361,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,619. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAY. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 213.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 474,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,153,000 after purchasing an additional 323,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,482,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $166,166,000 after buying an additional 116,402 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 331.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,635,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $134,766,000 after buying an additional 2,792,780 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $593,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $432,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

