Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for April 3rd (ALLY, AWK, AY, BGFV, BIO, BKNG, BOX, COST, CWK, DEA)

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, April 3rd:

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $39.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $37.00.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $365.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $400.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) was downgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a buy rating to an accumulate rating. Gordon Haskett currently has $775.00 price target on the stock.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $13.00 target price on the stock.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) was downgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $140.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $150.00.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $61.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $58.00.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) was downgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a buy rating to an accumulate rating. They currently have $200.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $210.00.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $14.00 price target on the stock.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $21.00 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.