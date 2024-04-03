Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Shares Gap Down to $9.91

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.91, but opened at $9.63. Voyager Therapeutics shares last traded at $9.63, with a volume of 99,912 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on VYGR. Citigroup began coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Voyager Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average of $7.88. The stock has a market cap of $508.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.96.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $90.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 52.93%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voyager Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,236,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,752,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,529,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,350,000 after acquiring an additional 47,711 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 200.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,477,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,613 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 932,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after acquiring an additional 153,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 901,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 104,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

