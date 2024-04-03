Creditcoin (CTC) Market Cap Hits $293.95 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for $0.90 or 0.00001360 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $293.95 million and approximately $41.71 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00002823 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,585,921 coins and its circulating supply is 325,798,691 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

