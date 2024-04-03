Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Shares Gap Down to $13.76

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.76, but opened at $13.36. Evolus shares last traded at $13.58, with a volume of 12,338 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Evolus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Get Evolus alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Evolus

Evolus Stock Down 0.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.67 and its 200-day moving average is $10.87.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $61.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.14 million. Equities analysts expect that Evolus, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Evolus

In other news, insider David Moatazedi sold 6,236 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $86,430.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 689,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,558,050.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David Moatazedi sold 6,236 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $86,430.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 689,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,558,050.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 11,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total transaction of $156,773.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,243 shares in the company, valued at $410,533.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,969 shares of company stock worth $831,005 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Evolus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Evolus by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,943,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,995,000 after buying an additional 244,865 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Evolus in the 4th quarter valued at about $685,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Evolus by 166.8% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,963,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,735,000 after buying an additional 2,477,623 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evolus in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Evolus by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evolus

(Get Free Report)

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.