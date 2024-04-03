Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 2,260 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 5,759 shares.The stock last traded at $32.47 and had previously closed at $32.24.

Associated Capital Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $693.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.11.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.64 million during the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 295.29% and a return on equity of 4.15%.

Institutional Trading of Associated Capital Group

About Associated Capital Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Associated Capital Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Associated Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

