iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 679,014 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 918,173 shares.The stock last traded at $50.06 and had previously closed at $50.43.

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IGLB. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 667,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,461,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 180,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,514,000 after buying an additional 26,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 137.4% during the third quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 981,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,263,000 after acquiring an additional 568,091 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (10+ Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with at least 10 years remaining in maturity. IGLB was launched on Dec 8, 2009 and is managed by BlackRock.

