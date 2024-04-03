EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Shares Gap Down to $13.04

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.04, but opened at $12.70. EchoStar shares last traded at $13.14, with a volume of 81,337 shares.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EchoStar in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of EchoStar in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.
EchoStar Stock Up 3.3 %
EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $1.19. EchoStar had a negative net margin of 36.33% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. EchoStar’s revenue for the quarter was up 732.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that EchoStar Co. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other EchoStar news, Director James Defranco acquired 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 306,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,137,699.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 55.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SATS. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 26.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,851 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in EchoStar by 43.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,969 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 9,655 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in EchoStar by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,193,659 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,734,000 after acquiring an additional 93,524 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in EchoStar by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,688,661 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,102,000 after acquiring an additional 63,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in EchoStar by 2,809.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,470 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,282 shares in the last quarter. 33.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.
