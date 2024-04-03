Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Shares Gap Down to $2.71

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.71, but opened at $2.65. Taysha Gene Therapies shares last traded at $2.72, with a volume of 69,852 shares.

TSHA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital increased their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.57.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSHA. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 85.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 439,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 202,245 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 14.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,012,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after buying an additional 128,517 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the first quarter valued at $1,633,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 33.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 16,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

