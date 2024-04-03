H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Gap Down to $40.32

Shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.32, but opened at $39.32. H World Group shares last traded at $39.45, with a volume of 114,021 shares trading hands.

HTHT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of H World Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of H World Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of H World Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, H World Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of H World Group during the 4th quarter worth about $395,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in H World Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in H World Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,432,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,986,000 after acquiring an additional 27,629 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in H World Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,161,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in H World Group by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,674,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,996,000 after acquiring an additional 362,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

