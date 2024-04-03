Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 119,275 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 356,644 shares.The stock last traded at $48.29 and had previously closed at $48.31.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.39 and its 200-day moving average is $48.21.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.1988 dividend. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 58.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

