Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Gap Down to $26.15

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.15, but opened at $25.46. Trupanion shares last traded at $25.75, with a volume of 19,823 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRUP. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Trupanion from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Trupanion from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Trupanion from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.21 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.60 and a 200-day moving average of $27.27.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.13. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Trupanion’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Trupanion by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 162.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 128.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

