iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 495,086 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 960,525 shares.The stock last traded at $32.22 and had previously closed at $32.38.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,489,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,362,000 after purchasing an additional 59,682 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 24,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

