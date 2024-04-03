Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Down to $11.53

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.53, but opened at $11.29. Bilibili shares last traded at $11.31, with a volume of 554,038 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BILI. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Bilibili from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.26.

Bilibili Trading Down 2.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.89.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 28.12% and a negative net margin of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $881.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.61 million. Research analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aviva PLC grew its position in Bilibili by 0.9% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 77,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bilibili by 5.8% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bilibili by 382.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Bilibili by 1.3% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

