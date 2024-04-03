Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 78,572 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 226,333 shares.The stock last traded at $18.89 and had previously closed at $18.92.

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVOL. Poehling Capital Management INC. increased its holdings in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 69,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter.

About Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF

The Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New (IVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of TIPS and long options tied to the U.S. interest rate swap curve. IVOL was launched on May 13, 2019 and is managed by Quadratic.

