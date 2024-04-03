Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 324 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Howland Capital Management LLC cut its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,050.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,128. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,360,012. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.35. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $101.92. The stock has a market cap of $141.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.61.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

