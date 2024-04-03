LVZ Inc. Has $1.16 Million Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

LVZ Inc. increased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.10. 1,043,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,516,725. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $61.56 and a 52 week high of $75.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $77.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.89.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Southern’s payout ratio is 77.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $344,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,720,309.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $344,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,720,309.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $60,286.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,984.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,998 shares of company stock worth $1,806,063. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

